Couple booked for assault

Hoshiarpur: Sadar police registered a case against three people including a couple on the charge of indecent behaviour and assaulting a young woman. As per the information, the woman, a resident of Sighpur village, told the police that Pragat Singh, a resident of her village, along with his wife Harjit and son Tanish Kumar, forcibly entered her house and allegedly assaulted her and behaved indecently. OC

Man injured by kite string

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police have registered a case against an unidentified person for alleged attempt to murder. According to the information, Daljit Singh, a resident of Piplanwala, told the police that he was coming from his fields and when he reached near the village, he was seriously injured by the Chinese synthetic kite string. The police have registered a case for alleged attempted murder. The complainant has suffered severe injuries on his face, mouth and nose and received 35 stitches. OC

One booked for dowry

Hoshiarpur: Sadar police registered a case against a man for allegedly torturing his wife allegedly over demand for more dowry. As per the information, Neelam, a resident of Sainchan village, told the police that she got married in October 2019 to Ravinder Kumar, a resident of village Takhni. She alleged that after marriage, her husband tortured and threw her out of the house when the alleged demand for dowry was not met. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police arrested a smuggler and recovered 32-gm narcotic powder from him. The accused has been identified as Karnail Singh of Mugo Patti.

