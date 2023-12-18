e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Jalandhar, December 17
Three unidentified assailants robbed an e-rickshaw driver and passengers at gunpoint near the Football Chowk here early this morning.
The suspects snatched a sum of Rs 24,000 and five mobile phones from five passengers and the e-rickshaw driver.
After the incident, the victims reported the matter to the police control room. After getting information, a police party from the Division Number 4 reached the spot.
Recounting the harrowing experience, one of the victims told the police that the suspects, riding a bike, overtook the e-rickshaw near the Football Chowk. The assailants brandished weapons at them and threatened the passengers to hand over cash and valuables.
After recording the statements of the victims, the police registered a case against the assailants and initiated investigations into the matter. The police said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to get clue about the suspects.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1