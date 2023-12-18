e-rickshaw driver, passengers robbed of cash, mobile phones

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

Three unidentified assailants robbed an e-rickshaw driver and passengers at gunpoint near the Football Chowk here early this morning.

The suspects snatched a sum of Rs 24,000 and five mobile phones from five passengers and the e-rickshaw driver.

After the incident, the victims reported the matter to the police control room. After getting information, a police party from the Division Number 4 reached the spot.

Recounting the harrowing experience, one of the victims told the police that the suspects, riding a bike, overtook the e-rickshaw near the Football Chowk. The assailants brandished weapons at them and threatened the passengers to hand over cash and valuables.

After recording the statements of the victims, the police registered a case against the assailants and initiated investigations into the matter. The police said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to get clue about the suspects.

#Football