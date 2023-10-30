Encroachments rile Nakodar residents

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 29

More than seven years have passed since the Nakodar vegetable market was shifted to the new grain market after de-notifying it. However, vegetable commission agents and sellers continue to encroach on the city roads.

Residents complained that it had become a nuisance as shopkeepers’ dumped garbage in front of the main post office, which hindered the movement of the traffic.

They said stink from the garbage was troubling commuters. Residents claimed that the encroachment issue was brought to the notice of the municipal committee executive officer and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), but to no avail.

Sources said the civic body was under political pressure to not take any action to remove encroachments as some politicians were involved in the issue.

#Nakodar #Phagwara