Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 6

Inadequate traffic management and slow progress of road repair by the Municipal Corporation have resulted in inconvenience for commuters during the festive season.

Commuters regret that owing to festive rush in the markets, roads are already jam-packed. To top it, ongoing road resurfacing works have exacerbated the situation with traffic on alternative routes having doubled. The Johal Market road is a prime example, the commuters said, which witnesses long queues of vehicles throughout the day due to the closure of an alternative route like Cool Road for resurfacing.

Cool Road lying shut due to re-carpeting work in Jalandhar on Monday. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Similarly, the Model Town road near Latifpura is undergoing repairs, leading to closures and the need for alternative routes. Residents lament that the Municipal Corporation should have repaired the roads well ahead of the festive season and focused on addressing encroachments that contribute to traffic issues.

Further, the traffic problem in Model Town, spanning Guru Nanak Mission Chowk to Nakodar Chowk, at Jyoti Chowk, Rama Mandi Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Ravidass Chowk and near Dolphin Hotel, among other routes, has escalated. Even ambulances sometimes get stuck in the traffic jams for prolonged periods.

Lakhshit Verma, a shopkeeper, said traffic on nearly all roads becomes unmanageable between 2 pm and 3 pm. “Due to the closure of the Cool Road, commuters and school vehicles are diverted towards the Johal Market route, resulting in long queues of vehicles from the narrow road where PPR meets the Johal Market road to Kahlon Hospital. Surprisingly, no police personnel are deployed to manage the situation,” he said.

Pooja Verma, another resident, mentioned that the Rama Mandi Chowk remains blocked throughout the day due to encroachments and vendors occupying the road space. “Despite numerous complaints to the MLA and MC officials concerned, no action has been taken,” she said.

Commuters said there was a need for better coordination between the MC and the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. They emphasise the need for effective management or implementation of stricter rules to address the problem as excessive vehicles also contribute to air pollution.

Traffic hot spots