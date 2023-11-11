Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 10

Leaking tents, chill in the air, water everywhere and no proper clothes to wear. This is the condition of people, who have been living in tents, after floods hit several villages of Lohian block. They feel distressed because of not being able to enjoy the festival season after losing shelter in the deluge. The rain today further aggravated their problems.

People from Dhakka Basti village have installed tents and spending days and nights in tough weather conditions. “No one can imagine our plight. It’s a tough time for us. Everything seems gloomy. Darkness has surrounded us,” said Gurbachan Singh, who has been living in a tent for the last four months after he lost his house in floods. He said they needed immediate help.

Another daily wager Buta Singh said it was a hell-like situation for them. He said, “We lost everything in floods. We are struggling to live each day. Today, the rain has worsened our situation.”

Earlier, these villagers were living in tents under scorching heat amid tough conditions at Nahl Mandi in Lohian. During the harvesting season, they were asked to move from the mandi after which they installed their tents at various place in a hope that the government would provide shelter for them soon.

“There is no rest for us. People are staying in their homes and celebrating Dhanteras. They would be celebrating Diwali in coming days. We are living here without shelter and feel unpleasant,” said another tent dweller.