Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

With the arrest of seven persons, the police today claimed to have busted a gang involved in furnishing fake bail bonds to benefit the suspects in criminal cases.

Criminal past Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said two suspects - Sukhdev Kumar and Rakesh Kumar - had a criminal past as several FIRs were already registered against them. He said while seven FIRs were already registered against Sukhdev Kumar, two cases were registered against Rakesh Kumar.

Giving details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police got a tip-off that a high-profile gang, which used to furnish false surety in criminal cases to benefit the accused, was operating in the state.

Following this, a case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 47 and 120-B of the IPC at the Bhargo Camp police station.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the gang used to provide false/fabricated documents such as ID cards, including Aadhaar and stamps, as false surety in the courts.

He said after thorough investigations, the police arrested Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, of Kapurthala, Ravi Kumar of Jalandhar, Pankaj Ram and Gurmeet Singh of Chheherta in Amritsar, and Sukhdev Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Jodha, all residents of Jalandhar.

The Commissioner of Police said a large number of false/fabricated documents, including 122 fake Aadhaar cards, 41 fake District Collector cards/Lambardari cards, 15 Tehsildar and Lambardar fake stamps, 35 fards, a computer, a printer and seven stamp pads, were recovered from the suspects.

“Further investigations are on into the case and more information will be shared once the suspects will be taken in remand,” he said.

Sharma reiterated the firm commitment of the police to check crime in the city and maintain law and order by all means.