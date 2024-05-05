Impact of drug abuse on society highlighted during campaign

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

In a bid to combat the scourge of drug abuse, the Red Cross Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Center, Nawanshahr, has spearheaded an initiative under the banner of ‘Nasha Mukat Bharat Abhyan’. Held at Government High School in Garhi Kanungoan here on Saturday, the event drew attention to the pressing issue plaguing the state of Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, project director Chaman Singh emphasized the detrimental impact of drugs on society, saying, “There’s no drug on earth that can make life meaningful.” He lamented the exploitation of Punjab’s youth and urged to be vigilant against the perils of addiction to avert irreversible health consequences.

Counsellor Kamaljit Kaur underscored the pivotal role of today’s youth in shaping tomorrow’s future. She highlighted the centre’s resources and initiatives aimed at rehabilitation and prevention.

Teacher Manpreet Kaur engaged students in dialogue about drug awareness, encouraging them to seek support from trusted sources if confronted with challenges. School’s head teacher Harmesh Kumar extended gratitude to the Red Cross team for their invaluable contribution.

Reflecting on the broader humanitarian mission, attendees commemorated World Red Cross Day, being observed from May 2 to 8. The event concluded with the school honouring the Red Cross team for their dedication, as staff, villagers, and students united in the shared commitment to combatting drug abuse and fostering a healthier community.

