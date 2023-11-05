Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 4

There seems to be no let-up in stubble burning incidents in Jalandhar as the tally reached 511 today. Till November 1, the number of farm fires here was 301. In the past three days, 210 fresh cases have been reported from the district.

The situation is grim in Kapurthala, which surpassed the figures of Jalandhar district. A total of 588 farm fire incidents have been reported from Kapurthala till date this year.

As many as 67 stubble burning incidents were reported from Jalandhar, while Kapurthala witnessed 54 such cases today.

Smoke emanates from garbage set on fire at a vacant plot in PUDA complex, Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Though the acreage under paddy cultivation in Kapurthala is lesser than Jalandhar, it surpassed the figures of the district. While 4,25,000 acres of land is under paddy cultivation in Jalandhar, it is 2,96,750 acres in Kapurthala.

An estimated 46,000 farmers indulge in paddy cultivation in Jalandhar, whereas the number is around 24,000 in Kapurthala. Of the 24,000 paddy farmers in Kapurthala, estimated 350 farmers have set paddy stubble on fire so far. Stubble fires have so far been reported on an estimated 850 acres of crop land in Kapurthala.

No re-sowing on 5,000 hectares

There was no re-sowing of paddy on an estimated 5,000 hectares of land in Jalandhar due to the damage to the crop after the floods. The intensity of farm fires in the region significantly picked up from November onwards. Till mid-October, 20 to 30 farm fires were being reported daily in Jalandhar. The figure rose to 60 or more per day in the first few days of November.

The Shahkot block in Jalandhar consistently reported maximum number of farm fires. Adampur, which abstained from burning stubble all this time, also started witnessing farm fires.

Till Saturday evening, 190 stubble fires were reported from Shahkot, 183 from Phillaur, 90 from Nakodar, 31 from Jalandhar II, five from Jalandhar I and 12 from Adampur.

67 fresh cases in Jalandhar

As many as 67 stubble burning incidents were reported from Jalandhar, while Kapurthala witnessed 54 such cases on November 4.

