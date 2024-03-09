Man arrested for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 8

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Gurdas Pur resident on the charges of attempt to murder and firing.

Investigating officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspect had been identified as Surinder Pal Singh, a resident of Kalanour in Gurdas Pur.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sahem village, told the police that while he was returning home from his poultry farm on his motorcycle on the evening of January 1, the suspect waylaid him near Balbir Sangh’s motor and snatched Rs 2000 from him. He also fired at him from a pistol, but he escaped unhurt. The suspect later attacked him with sharp weapons with intention to kill. He suffered serious injuries in the attack.

A case under Sections 307, 379-B and 34 of the IPC, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect and his two unidentified accomplices.

