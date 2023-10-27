MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

With the draft voter list for the elections of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation published on October 21, residents can review the list and file claims/objections by October 31 with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) concerned.

Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, said people could file their objections and claims till October 31. He said the claims and objections would be disposed of on November 8 and the final voter list would be published on November 10.

People can file their objections and claims till October 31. The claims and objections would be disposed of on November 8. The final voter list would be published on November 10. —Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer

Sarangal said the EROs deputed for the MC polls included SDM 1; SDM 2; Secretary, RTA; Additional Chief Administrator, PUDA; Deputy Commissioner, State Tax (Excise), Jalandhar; GM, Industry; Executive Engineer, Sewerage Board, Jalandhar 1; District Revenue Officer; Deputy Director, Land Records; Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies; District Development and Panchayat Officer; District Town Planner; Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation, Jalandhar 1 and 2; and Assistant Excise Commissioner, State Tax Audit 1.

Sarangal said the people could visit their offices for filling claims/objections if any.

He also asked the EROs to ensure that no eligible person was left behind for the registration as voter, especially the youth so that their larger participation could strengthen the democratic process.