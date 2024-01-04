Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 3

The world has come crashing for Ranjit Kaur of Billi Waraich village of Malsian here as her son Sukhchain Singh has got convicted in an accident case in Dubai.

She has appealed to the NRI community and the residents of the region to come forward to pay the blood money for the release of her son from a UAE jail. Ranjit Kaur said that her son was working in Dubai since January 2019. “He had come here once in November 2021 and had left for Dubai again in a month’s time. Upon reaching there, he had resumed the job of a driver. He was driving down in the city when his vehicle met with an accident that led to the death of a Pakistani man,” she said.

Ranjit Kaur said that the court had recently convicted her son in the case. “Death penalty has been pronounced against him and to save him from this punishment, he has to pay Rs 50 lakh. Since the demise of my husband Gurmukh Singh, my son had been the only bread earner in the family who feeds me, his wife and my daughter back home here.

I can in no way arrange the required amount and hence I seek help from all those who can”, she said adding that Dubai-based hotelier SPS Oberoi had arranged a lawyer for her son and had also promised Rs 5 lakh of the total money required.

