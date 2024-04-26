Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Jalandhar, April 25
A youth, who seems to be in his late 20s, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a railway halt near DAV College here this morning. The deceased has been identified as Yograj Bhagat.
The incident came to light when a passerby spotted the body. He immediately informed the police control room about the incident.
The police reached the spot and took the body into their possession. The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for medical examination. There were no visible injury marks on the body. There were reports that the youth died of possible drug overdose. However, the police refuted the claims. ASI Davinder Kumar said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to get any clue.
