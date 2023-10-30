Open House: What steps should the government, citizens take to check rising crime incidents?

The rising number of crime incidents in district has somewhere elucidates a warning sign of deteriorating mental health of citizens. These days patience seems to be missing in youth that’s why they are indulging in frequent atrocious activities aftermath of which murders , snatching , corruption , rape , robbery, etc. happens and make residents reluctant to enjoy social life freely . We often become witness of incidents like extortion of car by miscreants at gun point , snatching of cash and gold items especially from females , robbery at stores , murder of teen by his own friend , kidnapping of juveniles , molestation reveals dissipating values or morals among youngsters . The prominent reason behind deteriorating cognitive health of masses is technological advancement. On the brighter side, it brings comforts to our life and make our survival more convenient. On the darker side, it deviates the masses from their conventional values and negatively meddles with the quality life of an individual. Another considerable rationale behind affected psychological health of residents is unemployment, lack of job opportunities and cut-throat competition gradually indulge people into illegal activities. However, these criminal incidents can be curtailed to some extent with integrated efforts by government and citizens. Firstly, ethical considerations must be given due importance while framing curriculum at school level thus to inculcate morals among juveniles. The government should organise guidance and counselling workshops at public places thus to facilitate people adopting right path in life. It is imperative on part of authorities to take stern actions against criminals and punishments should be such that it would inculcate fear among those who even think about going something wrong. Secondly, along with government, it is duty of citizens to make themselves aware and the parenting styles need to be modified as parents should check the hours spent on electronic gadgets by their offspring. The people with mental disorders need to be given adequate treatment. Integrated efforts will surely check on escalating crime rates in the district.

Sukhmeet Kaur

Install CCTV cameras to nab criminals

Certainly the rising crime incidents in the recent past have sent shock waves among the residents as they are fearful to go out of their homes. This is also a warning sign of deteriorating mental health of citizens because it creates fear psychosis in them. The first and foremost important step the government and citizens should take to check rising crime incidents is that citizens should not roam on streets and roads in night hours after 9 pm, because most of the crime is occurring in night time only. It is said that prevention is better than cure. So, in order to protect themselves, the citizens should adopt this prevention. The essential step the government needs to take is to increase its intelligence inputs regarding areas of city in which crime can occur at any time and arrange fool proof security in that part of the city. Also, for this purpose the police officers should take the help of detective agencies operating in our city. The government should essentially install CCTV cameras in the city to nab the culprits. Besides, the government should set up fast track courts for the speedy trials of criminals.

Sanjay Chawla

Deploy cops in mufti to nab criminals

Amritsar, the heart of Punjab, is a significant tourist hub. It is observed that heavy police force has been deployed at vulnerable spots. And still if crime continues unabated, it is a matter of worry for the district administration to handle the lawlessness. An expert committee, comprising of competent civil and police officers, should be put in place with important citizens as its members, who should discuss at length for a solution to the problem. Physically and mentally fit willing senior citizens should be issued authority cards to check and intervene in any wrongs around. This is common in western world, particularly near schools, hospitals and crowded places. Criminals like crows can escape police’s presence in uniform and therefore cops in mufti should be deployed in good strength, provided with long beam hidden cameras to nab the perpetrators. All civilians be given short training courses by the police administration.

BM Singh

Increase night patrolling

Hardly a day passes when there is no theft or burglary incident takes place in the city and adjoining rural areas. Discovery of drugs, murders over property, violence over marital disputes, incidents of snatching of cash or cars, suicides, etc. fill the pages of popular dailies. Women are not safe if they are wearing jewellery and travelling alone. The general feeling is that anti-social elements commit the crime and often get away with it. Punjab’s proximity to Pakistan, whole attention remains on the border and as a result preventive measures like night patrolling by police are non-existent these days. I think the old Punjab Police red and blue turban / cap was very conspicuous and served as a great deterrent for law breakers. On the other hand, a well regulated and streamlined road traffic induces punctuality and discipline in all departments. In fact, expecting a totally crime-free city is to be unrealistic, because it is a child of development, but credit must be given to the local population and the Punjabi character, for there is no hate crime here in contrast with cosmopolitan cities like New York.

Prof Mohan Singh

Develop conducive, safe environment

The recent horrifying criminal incidents involving the loss of 17 precious human lives in the region is highly disturbing not only from the angle of law and order but also in the perspective of deteriorating humanitarian and familial values in the society. There is something basically wrong in the very beginning of human life which is now being increasingly treated as a mere mechanical process. The parents and our education system choose their wards mere objects of fulfilling their own agenda aimed at developing adolescents into robots blindly running after materialistic pursuits. Our children are never and nowhere told about the value of human life to be construed as independent entity for exploring new avenues of mental fulfilment, social behaviour and personal dynamics. Our society and the governments can be blamed for not allowing and developing conducive and sustainable environment under which the needs of human lives are prioritised to make the world free of conflict and crimes.

Jagdish Chander

Police, judiciary should work in tandem

The rising graph of criminal activity is an alarming cause that requires joint concerted efforts from both the government and citizens. Available crime data indicates that most often young individuals are grappling with familial issues involved in such unfortunate incidents. This highlights underlying socio-economic challenges, such as impatience, over-ambitiousness, lack of lucrative job opportunities due to underemployment or unemployment, excessive usage of mobile phones, drug abuse, political meddling, lack of farsightedness, illiteracy, and social injustice, among others. To check this problem, it is critical to create awareness among young people of their rights and duties to promote a culture of tolerance, patience, diversity, and peace. Avoiding political meddling but encouraging community engagement and social responsibility can help in preventing and reporting criminal activities. Additionally, expanding access to education, vocational training, and rehabilitation services for young people and marginalised communities can also be instrumental in addressing such issues. To improve the situation, police and judicial system should leverage scientific evidence, technology, forensics, and cybercrime units to investigate and detect criminal activity. Furthermore, it is crucial to collect, analyse, and share data on crime patterns, trends and risks through enhanced capacity building, equipment, and accountability measures. Finally, improving coordination and cooperation among various law enforcement agencies and the judiciary can expedite and ensure equitable access to justice.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Reduce economic inequality

Dwindling peace of mind and rising intolerance are a cause of deeper concern under the current madly driven economic malaise. Age-old family bonds and warmth of relationships is fast fading while harmony and contentment seem to be the things of past in emerging social order. In fact, every deal is getting tagged to monetary evaluations and the extent of fairness and effectiveness is eroding in discharge of duties and responsibilities. Crimes are on the surge and the recent series of tragic incidents involving brutal assaults on close family siblings over property or interpersonal disputes is most worrisome. A son killing his old parents, brother murdering his brother or the insane/ desperate parents butchering own innocent kids at severity of anger, drug abuse or poverty conditions, etc. are extremely disturbing happenings, which reflects the dejected state of mind set in this heterogeneously placed society. Searching the real issues behind this grievous problem has, indeed, become more exacting and challenging. While LEAs are expected to deal impartially and effectively with crime and disorder to deliver equitable justice in the societal framework, the citizens have to be very logical while discharging duties and obligations. Frequent instances of road rages on petty matters and thereupon holding law in own hands is to be viewed very seriously. The occurrences of killing, arson and loot, carjacking and street crimes, especially against the children, women and senior citizens need to be handled sternly and instantly. As obvious, this requires absolute reforms in traditional tactics of policing while public grievances ought to be heard promptly and genuinely addressed. Whereas basic needs of every citizens have to be taken care of more emphatically, periodic interaction between the general public and government functionaries need to be enhanced for bolstering mutual trust and empathy. Amongst these steps, there is a urgent need to adopt scientific and psychological ways in investigation, besides administrative officers must display helpful attitude towards conman approaching them for assistance. Above all, bridging the economic disparities between the rich and poor is essential to render equal space for harmonious coexistence . Having lost many lives in the wave of recent tragedies, attitudinal change in outlook and behavioural transformation is paramount for endurable peace in society.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Report incidents on police helpline

Several incidents of elderly people abused and murdered were reported recently. The brutal nature of crime against elderly people is committed because they are considered more vulnerable, lonely and unable to defend themselves. People have restricted themselves to their homes and no contact with their neighbours or relatives, living in isolation. There is sharp rise of heinous crimes because criminals have no fear of law, non-performance of the administration and lawlessness is there. First and foremost the government should launch helpline number especially for those who live alone. PCR system needs to be more effective and responsive to any call made by the people. Harsher punishment are more effective in reducing crime. Mohalla committees can help check crime in the area. We need to open more senior citizen homes for safety and security of our elders. These homes should be paid and equipped with all amenities.

SHASHI KIRAN

Punish offenders in timely manner

Jalandhar, which once used to be the safe place of Punjab, now seems to be the battleground for crime. The crime such as looting snatching and even murder have increased drastically in the past three months. This has become a matter of worry for the authorities and the common masses. Almost every day a killing incident appears in the news which fills the public with utter fear and doubts about the working of the government. When people get scared, they start asking questions to the one in charge as he is irresponsible for this but, the administration is working relentlessly to reduce crime, and recorded and collected evidence can support this statement. According to a government spokesperson, the official data from March 16, 2022 to March 15, 2023, reveals that the Punjab Police have busted 26 terror modules with the arrest of 168 terrorists/radicals after recovering 31 rifles, and 201 revolvers/pistols, improvised explosive device (IEDs), 8.72-kg RDX and other explosives, 11 hand grenades, two sleeves of disposed rocket launchers, 30 drones, and one loaded rocket-propelled grenade. Many criminals have been put behind bars to protect the streets and to regain their trust but still many sectors and families are targeted for social, technological, physical, and mental assassinations. Many offenders usually target older citizens as they are an easy target to lie to, this has resulted quite adversely in the mental health of the innocent elderly public .

Lakshit Jindal

