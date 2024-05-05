Phagwara: Travel agent booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 1.60 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Shahkot DSP and investigating officer Amandeep Singh said the suspect had been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Esse Wal village falling under the Shahkot police station. Lehambar Singh, a resident of Jalal Pur village falling under the Lohian Khas police station, told the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that he paid Rs 1.60 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his son’s migration to Italy. The suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Agents Professional Act has been registered. OC

120 intoxicant tablets seized

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Manjinder Singh said 120 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Madhe Pur village falling under the Sidham Bet police station in Ludhiana district. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Snatcher held, 2 others booked

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person for stanching a mobile phone. The police also booked two of his accomplices in this regard. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harman (30), a resident of Mahat Pur town. Pinder Singh, a resident of Vehran village, told the police that suspect and his two unidentified accomplices waylaid him at the Mehat Pur bus stand on the evening of May 2 and snatched his mobile phone. A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his accomplices. The police also recovered the mobile phone from him. OC

Shopkeeper looted, attacked

Phagwara: Three unidentified miscreants attacked a Nurmahal shopkeeper and looted cash and a mobile phone from him. Victim Happy Nayyer, a resident of Mohalla Ohriyan, told the police that while he was sitting at his shop, three masked persons attacked him with sharp weapons. The suspects looted Rs 6,500 and a mobile phone from him before fleeing the spot. SHO Varinder Pal Singh said after getting information, the police reached the spot. OC

Youth arrested for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Lovely Preet Singh, a resident of Billi Chaharmi village. Parween Kaur, a resident of Rasul Pur village, told the police that the suspect and others conspired and kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. A case under Sections 363-A, 366 and 120-B of the IPC was registered.

