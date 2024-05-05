 Phagwara: Travel agent booked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In brief

Phagwara: Travel agent booked

Phagwara: Travel agent booked


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 1.60 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Shahkot DSP and investigating officer Amandeep Singh said the suspect had been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Esse Wal village falling under the Shahkot police station. Lehambar Singh, a resident of Jalal Pur village falling under the Lohian Khas police station, told the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that he paid Rs 1.60 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his son’s migration to Italy. The suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Agents Professional Act has been registered. OC

120 intoxicant tablets seized

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Manjinder Singh said 120 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Madhe Pur village falling under the Sidham Bet police station in Ludhiana district. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Snatcher held, 2 others booked

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person for stanching a mobile phone. The police also booked two of his accomplices in this regard. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Harman (30), a resident of Mahat Pur town. Pinder Singh, a resident of Vehran village, told the police that suspect and his two unidentified accomplices waylaid him at the Mehat Pur bus stand on the evening of May 2 and snatched his mobile phone. A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his accomplices. The police also recovered the mobile phone from him. OC

Shopkeeper looted, attacked

Phagwara: Three unidentified miscreants attacked a Nurmahal shopkeeper and looted cash and a mobile phone from him. Victim Happy Nayyer, a resident of Mohalla Ohriyan, told the police that while he was sitting at his shop, three masked persons attacked him with sharp weapons. The suspects looted Rs 6,500 and a mobile phone from him before fleeing the spot. SHO Varinder Pal Singh said after getting information, the police reached the spot. OC

Youth arrested for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Lovely Preet Singh, a resident of Billi Chaharmi village. Parween Kaur, a resident of Rasul Pur village, told the police that the suspect and others conspired and kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. A case under Sections 363-A, 366 and 120-B of the IPC was registered.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

4
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

5
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

6
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

7
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

8
India

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

10
J & K

One IAF soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorists ambush convoy in J-K's Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Mohanty is the third Congress candidate to retreat from elec...

Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty

Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty

The chopper lands at a farm near Erandoli village in Miraj t...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans