 Rs 1 lakh stolen from DAV school : The Tribune India

in brief

Rs 1 lakh stolen from DAV school

Rs 1 lakh stolen from DAV school

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Unidentified thieves barged into Malawi Devi DAV Model School on Nurmahal road and decamped with Rs 1 lakh. The thieves also ransacked the school office and rooms. School principal Baljinder Singh said that the thieves barged into the school building from the rear by cutting the power lines. He said that the thieves locked an employee living inside his room, adding that the police had been informed and visited the spot. The principal said that the actions of thieves had been recorded in CCTVs installed in the school building. Increasing incidents of crime have exposed hollow police claims of special patrolling during the night. OC

Three held for castor oil theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police busted a gang of thieves involved in theft of castor oil. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said that the accused has been identified as Nanak Singh, a resident of Mohalla Saran, railway road, Nakodar, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Burri Pind village, and Sunni, son of Jiwan Lal, a resident of Old Grain Market, Nakodar. The IO said that the police had received secret information that the accused had stolen two canes of castor oil weighing 20 litres each and were at Pandori village, awaiting customers. They were arrested and a case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Two booked for petrol pump loot

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of looting Rs 51,680 from a petrol pump at gunpoint. Ashish Misra, a native of UP and presently working at Hamara Petrol Pump in Sham Pur village on the Nurmahal-Phillaur Road, complained to the police that he was sitting in the office with his colleagues on May 7 around 8.30 pm when two persons with faces covered barged into office and threatened to shoot them if they did not part with the cash. Misra said that he gave them the cash fearing threat to his life, adding that he could recognise the accused from their tone of speaking and appearance. They fled towards Nurmahal after the loot. SHO Rajesh Thakur said a police team reached the spot and began investigations. A case under Sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Travel agent booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. IO Jagjit Singh said that the accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh Shira, a resident of Cheema Khurd village under Nurmahal police station. Usha Rani, wife of Jarnail Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to SSP Jalandhar (Rural) that she paid Rs 4 lakh to the accused for facilitating her migration abroad, but neither did she go abroad nor was her money returned.

Mehat Pur miscreant held

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police arrested a miscreant on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating Officer (IO) Davinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Vishal Bawa alias Viki, son of Prem Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Khurram Pur, Mehat Pur. The IO said the police had received a piece of information that the accused had stolen a motorcycle and was coming to sell it. He was intercepted at a naka and the stolen motorcycle (PB08-BX-2706) recovered from his possession. The IO said that a case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC

Wheat purchase target missed

Phagwara: The total purchase of wheat grain by the state government agencies from farmers on Wednesday reached 3,57,175 quintals which is less than the fixed target of 3, 64,997 quintals in grain markets under the jurisdiction of the Lohian Khas market committee, which is equal to 3 per cent of grains. OC

