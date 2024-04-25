Safe School Vehicle Policy: 13 school buses issued challans, two impounded in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 24

Under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme, 55 school buses were checked by the Assistant Transport Officer in the district. Assistant Transport Officer Sandeep Bharti informed that 13 buses were issued challans for violating the instructions given under the scheme. He said that two buses that had no documents and fitness certificate were impounded. Apart from the transport department, the traffic police also separately issued challans to school buses violating rules.

The Assistant Transport Officer also appealed to the principals to strictly instruct the school bus owners to keep the necessary documents in the vehicle. He said that in some of the buses that were issued challans, more children were being carried than their seating capacity. He also appealed to the school bus drivers not to use mobile phones while driving as it results in accidents.

