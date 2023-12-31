Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 30

With the arrest of two persons, the Jalandhar police today claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers that was involved in 14 loot cases in the district. The police recovered four pistols, live rounds and a bike from their possession.

In a twist to a recent shooting incident that took place here on December 28, the police claimed that the gunshots were fired after a dispute between three members of the snatchers’ gang that had been carrying out loot incidents across the rural and urban areas here.

The gang members looted cash and snatched cars at gunpoint from several persons.

Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, SSP (Rural), Jalandhar, said after getting a tip-off regarding the presence of members of the snatchers’ gang, Maqsudan SHO Inspector Sikander Singh Virk laid a naka at the Adda Variana T-point on December 28. The police signalled two men riding a motorbike to stop for checking. On seeing the police, they tried to flee. They arrested one of the suspects. They were identified as Harjot Singh, alias Jota, a resident of Ibban village in Kapurthala, and Gaurav Simar, alias Goga, of Sangal Sohal in Maqsudan. Gaurav fled the spot leaving the bike behind. During the search, the police recovered a pistol, a magazine, one live round and used shell from Harjot.

Harjot revealed that Gurditt Singh, alias Guri, of Baia Mandi in Jalandhar city, was shot at after a fight broke out between three members of the gang over the distribution of the looted money at Guri’s home. Harjot said he fired a shot which hit Gurditt’s left rib. He was later admitted to the Civil Hospital. Harjot said the trio committed several snatchings across Jalandhar and its periphery in the past.

Harjot told the police that they, along with Maninder Singh, alias Bobby, a resident of Ali Chakk village in Lambra, here, brought country made pistols from UP.

The police said Maninder was arrested two months ago in a separate case and was in the Kapurthala jail in connection with an attempt to murder and Arms Act case. Eight cases were already registered against him. He had also been nominated in the snatching case, the police said, adding that he would be brought on production warrant for questioning.