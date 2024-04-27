Three travel agents dupe villager of Rs 23.70 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

The Shahkot police have booked three travel agents, including a women, for allegedly duping a Shahkot villager of Rs 23.70 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh said the suspects were identified as Surinder Kumar Arora, a resident of Adarsha Nagar, Shahkot, his wife Alka Khurana, and son Ishan Khurana.

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Narangpur Hansi village, complained to the police that he paid Rs 23.70 lakh to the suspects for facilitating his immigration to Canada, but they gave him a fake visa and cheated him.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act, 2012, was registered against the suspects after an inquiry.

In another incident, the Bilga police have booked three travel agents identified as Balwinder Singh and his wife Asha Ranni, residents of Lallto Kalan village in Ludhiana district, and Balvir Singh, a resident of Poadharra village, for allegedly duping Parabhdeep Singh, a resident of Gumtali village, of Rs 3.65 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara