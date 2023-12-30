Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

The All Punjab Truck Operators’ Union today lodged a protest for over an hour in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for operators and drivers of transport companies.

State president of the union Happy Sandhu said, “The union planned gherao of Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal during his visit to Nakodar at 11:30 am. Since he cancelled his programme, the union decided to lodge a protest in front of the DC office.”

Sandhu said they were protesting against the new “harsh law” made for truck operators and drivers as per which they would have to face imprisonment of five to seven years and penalty of Rs 7 lakh to 10 lakh in case they were involved in an accident.

During the protest, union members handed over copies of memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding that the “Draconian law” be withdrawn.

The operators said they were already facing shortage of drivers and the new law would shut down their businesses. The operators said they would fight tooth and nail for revocation of the new law and intensify their protests in the coming days.

Jasvir S Uppal, Ravinder Singh Dhaliwal and Balvir Singh were among union members who lodged their protest today.