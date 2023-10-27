Two booked for assaulting woman

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two villagers on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Dinesh Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Jagroop, alias Jupa, and Dholi, both residents of Billi Chaharmi village. Jasvir Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into her house on October 22 and attacked her and her son with weapons. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 452, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Village resident drowns in pond

Phagwara: A Nakodar village resident drowned in a pond. Investigating Officer (IO) Amarik Singh said the deceased was identified as Shani Kumar, a resident of Saidpur village. Sandip Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband died after he fell into a pond. The IO said the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem. OC

Woman among 2 peddlers held

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. SHO Satpal Singh Sidhu said 6 gm of heroin and 140 intoxicant tablets (loose) were recovered from the suspects, identified as Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Green Colony, and Mandeep Singh, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village. The SHO said a case under Sections 21, 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects and further probe was on. OC

Man held for scooter theft

Phagwara: Shahkot police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of stealing a woman’s scooter. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the suspect was identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Bittu, a resident of New Kartar Nagar. Sunita Ranni, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplices stole her scooter (PB-67-D-8790). She said her iPhone was in the scooter boot. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspect and his accomplices. The stolen scooter was recovered from their possession.

