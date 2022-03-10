Bhumi Pednekar joins a campaign that highlights gendered inequalities in dating

Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with Bumble, the women-first dating app, for a special campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness on the ‘romance gap’, the discrepancy in behaviour expected from men/masculine-presenting people and women/feminine-presenting people when dating and in relationships. In an engaging and evocative video that Bhumi has posted on her social media, the actress shares anecdotes on the deeply ingrained traditional gender roles and the expectations which exist in dating.

Through this campaign, Bumble and Bhumi urge viewers to make romance equal by taking steps to bridge the romance gap. Bhumi says, “The romance gap is something we have subconsciously accepted and adjusted to. Women are perceived to be ‘delicate darlings’ or ‘damsels in distress’ but I feel this perception needs to be shattered. This romance gap stems from our inability to see things from an evolved lens. There is an interesting concept called the Equity Theory of Love, which means people are more satisfied in relationships that have an equal give-and-take by both parties.”