Charu Asopa’s shocking revelation on husband Raj Sen

TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen continue to make headlines because of their troubled marriage. They had decided to call off their divorce in September but are now parting ways again.

In a recent media interaction, Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. She said, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early in the morning for his gym in Bandra and return home at night around 11 pm.”

She continued, “Once he went to Delhi without telling me. I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I came to know that he was cheating on me.”

Rajeev and Charu have a daughter Ziana. Charu also shed light on why they withdrew their divorce which was almost finalised. The couple tried to work out things for Ziana’s sake.