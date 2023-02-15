 'I am a total action freak' : The Tribune India

'I am a total action freak'

Amit Pachori recently entered popular show Anupamaa as Kavya’s love interest. Here’s a chit-chat with the actor...

'I am a total action freak'


Tell us about your background.

I come from a very humble background. I was born in Indore but spent my growing years in Lucknow. I had never planned to become an actor but maybe the stage was destined for me. I feel God has been extremely kind as I didn’t have to struggle much. From my first role to now, everything has been extremely enjoyable and fulfilling.

How was it to join Anupamaa mid-way?

Anupamaa is the most successful show on television, running on No.1 spot for last two years. It has been able to connect with the audience on an emotional level. My character of Mohit brings a new flavour to the serial.

Talking about your last show, Cinema Marte Dum Tak, how has been the response?

When Vasan Bala (show creator) first approached me with the idea, I was slightly apprehensive as the subject was extremely controversial. But the way Vasan has brought out the entire subject on screen is amazing. I have been receiving praise from various sections of the fraternity.

You are also inclined towards producing. Tell us about your upcoming projects as a producer.

Under my production house, we have produced quite a few episodes of Crime Alert for Dangal TV. Our short film Vignaharta is on air on MX Player. Web series Blood Valley, which is based on stone pelters and terrorism in Kashmir is under production.

What kind of stories do you wish to tell?

Today content is the king and the need for high-quality material is growing. Compelling stories are what we wish to tell.

Have you ever thought of taking part in reality shows?

I have received offers for reality shows, but I have not accepted any. I am an action freak, so I would love to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi or something similar.

What is that one fitness tip that you swear by?

Competing with myself is my fitness mantra. Look into the mirror and that’s your competition.

Which is the best performance of yours?

Since I am an action freak, I would say that Tatya Tope was the character I enjoyed performing the most as it involved horse riding, sword fighting etc. It also had the motherland angle to it which is my pride.

Your dream role?

It is inspiring and motivating to have one or two dream roles in mind, for several reasons—as a way to discover your type, as a challenge to yourself, and to have something that you can aspire to. So, I am looking forward for that inspiring dream role.

