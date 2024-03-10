John Travolta shares glimpses of his 70th birthday party in Brazil

IANS

Hollywood actor John Travolta has shared moments from his birthday celebration in Brazil with his followers on social media.

The Pulp Fiction star took to his Instagram, and shared a video montage in which he highlighted the activities from his 70th birthday vacation.

“My trip to Brazil to celebrate my birthday,” he wrote in the caption. “I thank you my friends!! Love JT.

The video starts with the actor’s flight’s descent into the South American country, as it showed the magnificent views from the plane’s window seat. The clip then continues with one of the few solo shots of Travolta enjoying the night time view of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

The video is accompanied by Sergio Mendes’ song The Look Of Love (feat Fergie)’.

Earlier, for his milestone birthday, the actor shared a video to his Instagram Stories celebrating with his family. In the Story, Travolta blew out his birthday cake candles, and also shared an adorable moment with his dog Peanut.

