Just a hint of makkaari!: Ranbir Kapoor in Chandigarh to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is at his charming best, handling each question with wit and dropping a couple of googlies

Sheetal

Life has been hectic for Ranbir Kapoor. He has just wrapped the shoot of Animal and kick-started the promotions of his Holi release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But when we catch up with the actor in City Beautiful, he is in the mood to answer all the questions, with just a hint of makkaari.

I want privacy in personal life. But I will do anything on screen. Meine pehli hi film (Saawariya) mein towel gira diya tha. Uske aage abhi kya bacha hai."

Well, Ranbir plays a character which is smart and intelligent and cunningly so, he would have us believe that it’s just his on-screen character. In this film, Ranbir is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time and the fans are going gaga about their on-screen chemistry. It also marks the comeback of Shraddha after three years, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020. Talking of Shraddha, Ranbir is all praise and calls it a privilege to be working with such a hardworking and talented actress. “I knew her from childhood and our families have been close friends, but it is only with this film that we got to work together. For films like these (romantic-comedy), where you have to search within your personality, it’s a constant battle with your co-star and yourself. Aur tum chahte ho ki saamne se co-star koi googly fenke and that’s how it enhances each-other’s performance.”

Ranbir also rubbishes the followers who have been calling stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi the ‘sasta Ranbir Kapoor’. He says, “In fact, he is the original. I have watched his videos and he has been great in the film.”

About his image of a Casanova, which stuck with him after his outing Bachna Ae Haseeno, the actor feels sometimes the audience forgets that on-screen personality is different from that of real life. “In this film too, I am a ‘break-up artist’, a person who helps two parties break up amicably. But what is being shown in the film is manipulation and is just for the sake of entertainment. Having said that, it doesn’t mean the genre is easy to perform. I find well-written and articulated characters like in Sanju or Rockstar are much easier to perform. It’s my sixth romcom and yet it’s different from the previous ones. But I think after this I should retire from playing the romantic hero.”

Luv all the way

The Animal actor shares how he had approached Luv Ranjan after watching Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He says, “I usually don’t approach a person for collaboration. But after watching his film, I had made up mind. Luv and I discussed couple of ideas and one of them we locked also but it didn’t go on the floors. I feel dialogues are the strongest part in this film or any of Luv’s movies for that matter. It has that musical rhythm and he likes to keep monologues where you can neither breathe nor blink.”

Punjab angle

Coming to Punjab and not saying a sentence in Punjabi? Not done! So Ranbir obliges, “Bahut changalaggeya. Chandigarh is one of my favourite cities in India.” In fact he was shooting for his next in Patiala. He adds, “Punjab always imparts a wholesome and warm feeling that no other place in India does. I would love to be offered a well-written Punjabi character in near future.”

Doting husband

While Ranbir received a Dadasaheb Phalke International Award for his film Brahmastra, the actor is happier for her wife, Alia Bhatt’s win for Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Awards always make you happy and encourage you to perform better but I feel that the honour for Brahmastra wasn’t that great as compared to Alia’s work in Gangubai Kathiawadi. I would love to play characters like the one she played in the film.”

Remembering his younger self in relationships, Ranbir says he used to be possessive but with age and maturity, he has become understanding and secure. The Rockstar says the character he plays in Animal is the most challenging character that he has played yet.

Past forward

And if he given a chance to go back and redo his works, it’s Rajneeti where he believes his performance was not up to the mark for the an well-etched character. He says, “The same way, I believe I had performed well in Bombay Velvet but the film was a flop, so I didn’t get the credit. It’s all part of the job and actors struggle just like others. In our family, if some were successful, then many had failed too.”

Ranbir wants to direct a film. He has also completed one script. “I want to try out different things. Our family has been in the film industry for more than 90 years. So, things were handed down to us, but I have never taken it for granted.”