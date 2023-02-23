 Just a hint of makkaari!: Ranbir Kapoor in Chandigarh to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is at his charming best, handling each question with wit and dropping a couple of googlies : The Tribune India

Just a hint of makkaari!: Ranbir Kapoor in Chandigarh to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is at his charming best, handling each question with wit and dropping a couple of googlies

Just a hint of makkaari!: Ranbir Kapoor in Chandigarh to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is at his charming best, handling each question with wit and dropping a couple of googlies

Life has been hectic for Ranbir Kapoor. He has just wrapped the shoot of Animal and kick-started the promotions of his Holi release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.



Sheetal

Life has been hectic for Ranbir Kapoor. He has just wrapped the shoot of Animal and kick-started the promotions of his Holi release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But when we catch up with the actor in City Beautiful, he is in the mood to answer all the questions, with just a hint of makkaari.

I want privacy in personal life. But I will do anything on screen. Meine pehli hi film (Saawariya) mein towel gira diya tha. Uske aage abhi kya bacha hai."

Well, Ranbir plays a character which is smart and intelligent and cunningly so, he would have us believe that it’s just his on-screen character. In this film, Ranbir is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time and the fans are going gaga about their on-screen chemistry. It also marks the comeback of Shraddha after three years, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020. Talking of Shraddha, Ranbir is all praise and calls it a privilege to be working with such a hardworking and talented actress. “I knew her from childhood and our families have been close friends, but it is only with this film that we got to work together. For films like these (romantic-comedy), where you have to search within your personality, it’s a constant battle with your co-star and yourself. Aur tum chahte ho ki saamne se co-star koi googly fenke and that’s how it enhances each-other’s performance.”

Ranbir also rubbishes the followers who have been calling stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi the ‘sasta Ranbir Kapoor’. He says, “In fact, he is the original. I have watched his videos and he has been great in the film.”

About his image of a Casanova, which stuck with him after his outing Bachna Ae Haseeno, the actor feels sometimes the audience forgets that on-screen personality is different from that of real life. “In this film too, I am a ‘break-up artist’, a person who helps two parties break up amicably. But what is being shown in the film is manipulation and is just for the sake of entertainment. Having said that, it doesn’t mean the genre is easy to perform. I find well-written and articulated characters like in Sanju or Rockstar are much easier to perform. It’s my sixth romcom and yet it’s different from the previous ones. But I think after this I should retire from playing the romantic hero.”

Luv all the way

The Animal actor shares how he had approached Luv Ranjan after watching Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He says, “I usually don’t approach a person for collaboration. But after watching his film, I had made up mind. Luv and I discussed couple of ideas and one of them we locked also but it didn’t go on the floors. I feel dialogues are the strongest part in this film or any of Luv’s movies for that matter. It has that musical rhythm and he likes to keep monologues where you can neither breathe nor blink.”

Punjab angle

Coming to Punjab and not saying a sentence in Punjabi? Not done! So Ranbir obliges, “Bahut changalaggeya. Chandigarh is one of my favourite cities in India.” In fact he was shooting for his next in Patiala. He adds, “Punjab always imparts a wholesome and warm feeling that no other place in India does. I would love to be offered a well-written Punjabi character in near future.”

Doting husband

While Ranbir received a Dadasaheb Phalke International Award for his film Brahmastra, the actor is happier for her wife, Alia Bhatt’s win for Gangubai Kathiawadi. “Awards always make you happy and encourage you to perform better but I feel that the honour for Brahmastra wasn’t that great as compared to Alia’s work in Gangubai Kathiawadi. I would love to play characters like the one she played in the film.”

Remembering his younger self in relationships, Ranbir says he used to be possessive but with age and maturity, he has become understanding and secure. The Rockstar says the character he plays in Animal is the most challenging character that he has played yet.

Past forward

And if he given a chance to go back and redo his works, it’s Rajneeti where he believes his performance was not up to the mark for the an well-etched character. He says, “The same way, I believe I had performed well in Bombay Velvet but the film was a flop, so I didn’t get the credit. It’s all part of the job and actors struggle just like others. In our family, if some were successful, then many had failed too.”

Ranbir wants to direct a film. He has also completed one script. “I want to try out different things. Our family has been in the film industry for more than 90 years. So, things were handed down to us, but I have never taken it for granted.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

10
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Delhi Mayor, Iqbal her deputy

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research