Known for shows such as Sasural Simar Kaa and Bhagyavidhata, actor Aadesh Chaudhary gets candid about his journey

We don’t see you on television these days. Why so?

Well, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Laal Ishq were my last TV shows. I have taken a break from TV as I want to step it up in OTT series and films. I want to now essay realistic characters, I am waiting for a good role where I can perform beyond my comfort zone.

You can simultaneously work on TV as well as other mediums. So why ‘no’ to TV shows?

I don’t want to commit myself too long for a character in a television show. TV takes a lot of time and energy, and I feel I am not up for that commitment right now.

What excites you about OTT?

On OTT, you get a platform to showcase your true potential as an actor because it’s a performance-oriented platform. That’s why I would love to take up a web show.

Do you think actors get work based on their social media followers?

Nowadays, yes, as I lost many web series just because I am not very active on social media and other actors have more followers even though they might not be good actors.

Do you think looks matter for an actor?

I don’t think looks matter now, but I believe performance does. If you are a good performer with good looks then nothing like it!

How do you unwind after a hard day’s work?

My ultimate way to unwind it to savour good food and watch TV.

What are your interests other than acting?

I love playing cricket and snooker.

Any upcoming project?

I have done series like Farrey, Sabse Bada Rupaiya and Chitra, which are going to release soon. Also, I am working on something and hope it turns out great. Audiences would love it the way they have loved my work in the past.

If not an actor what you would have been and why?

I was always inclined towards cricket, so would have probably been a cricketer if not an actor.