Kritika Kamra to play cop in Indian adaptation of South Korean drama Signal

Kritika Kamra will be seen as cop in an Indian adaptation of South Korean drama Signal. She will be essaying the role of Cha Soo-hyun, originally played by Kim Hye-soo. Besides Kriyika, the show has actors, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal as male leads.
This is for the first time that Kritika will be seen in a uniform of a cop. The actress is currently shooting for another show, For Your Eyes Only, opposite Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and has Amazon Prime Video’s original Bambai Meri Jaan with Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary in her kitty.
