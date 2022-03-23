Mangesh Desai enters Crime Patrol 2.0

Joining the cast of Sony TV’s crime thriller Crime Patrol 2.0 is renowned actor Mangesh Desai, who will be essaying the role of Sunil Kelkar. Describing his character, Mangesh says, “Sunil Kelkar is an investigation officer, who has witnessed various kinds of cases in his career span, which makes him an experienced resource for the police force. The character is kind of emotional and has immense love for the country. However, when it comes to solving any case, he does a lot of internal thinking and mapping, which helps him to get to the root of the crime.”
About his research and preparation for the role, he adds, “I have learnt a lot from the daily mishaps that happen unknowingly. It helped me initiate research and prepare well.”
