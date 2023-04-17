MTV Roadies – 'Karm Ya Kaand' Delhi audition witnesses huge rush

The audition for MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand in Delhi turned out to be a huge success. The auditions of the much-anticipated Season 19, that took place on April 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, attracted youth from all over the city and neighbouring areas.

With host Sonu Sood, and the gang leaders — Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati — the vibe was electrifying and full of energy. The gang leaders interacted with the contestants and encouraged them to bring out their best. The contestants went through rounds of group discussions, showcasing their strength, stamina, and mental fortitude, and now the shortlisted Roadies will advance to the personal interview round.

Gang leader Gautam Gulati said: “Some time back I was amongst the audience as a hopeful Roadies’ aspirant, and life has come a full circle where now I’m a gang leader.”

Gang leader Rhea Chakraborty added: “The enthusiasm of contestants at the Delhi auditions for MTV Roadies—Karm Ya Kaand was incredible. The love I’ve received from all girls and boys who showed up was overwhelming.”