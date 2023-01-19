Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai finalised for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

As Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 took a time leap, lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar walked out of the show as they were not ready to play a character that’s older than their actual age.
Now, fresh faces are to step in as lead pair of the show. Reports suggest that Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will take the story forward. Also, actor Hiten Tejwani has been roped in to play Ram (Nakkul Mehta)’s brother Lakhan.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is a sequel to Bade Acche Lagte Hai, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. Niti has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. On the other hand, Ranndeep was last seen in the hit show Balika Vadhu 2 and essayed the role of Anand. It will be quite intriguing to see Niti and Ranndeep collaborating for the first time.
