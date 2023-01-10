Not interested: Eminem rejected $8 mn to perform at Qatar World Cup, says 50 Cent

Rapper Eminem turned down an $8 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to his longtime friend and rapper 50 Cent.

He said he and Eminem were offered $9 million for the gig, and he wouldn’t mind taking the $1 million out of it.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million,” Fiddy shared. “I would’ve taken one and the other eight would have been for him.” Fiddy discussed it with Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg. However, the Lose Yourself rapper was not interested. — IANS