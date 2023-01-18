Rakhi Sawant opens up about the name change post her wedding

Rakhi Sawant’s viral marriage footage has sparked a controversy. The actress got married to her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani on May 29, 2022. However, it caught the attention of people and media alike after the wedding pictures and nikah video were out a couple of days back. She also shared a picture of the two of them together and showing the marriage certificate.

Many say that Rakhi has accepted Islam but she cleared her stance in a media interaction. She spoke in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “I don’t want to get into it. I’m sorry. I have done everything for Adil because of the love I have for him. I have done everything in love as it is said ‘Everything is fair in love and war.’ I’m very proud that I had a nikah and he has changed my name but what’s the matter with that? I am Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani as well as Fatima Adil Khan Durrani. When you do nikah, your husband gives you a new name but I’ll always be Rakhi Sawant or Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani and fans can also address us together as RaDil.” Adil made an official statement that he is married to the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.