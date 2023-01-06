Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary share the name of their newborn daughter

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were blessed with another daughter in November 2022. Debina and Gurmeet have named their daughter Divisha. Along with the picture, the Ramayan couple wrote, “Our magical baby is named as “Divisha”, which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga.”
Earlier, they had shared a note for Divisha, which reads, “You’re not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I’m a different mother this time around. More calm and confidence I’ve found. Since you came, there’s a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your ‘firsts’ will all be ‘lasts’ for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true. But the last child I will have is you. You’re the last lullaby I’ll ever sing. And ‘lasts’ are a special kind of thing.”
