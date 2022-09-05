Social media is a mood-lifter for actor Jay Zaveri

Love it or hate it, but you can’t ignore it! And if you happen to be a celebrity, you have to learn to live with it for sure. We are talking about social media and Jay Zaveri heartily agrees with the sentiment.

The actor, who’s become a household name with TV shows like Meri Hanikark Biwi, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Ishq Main Marjawan and Janani, was reluctant to be on social media initially, but finds himself glued to it now. He says, “I have been quite inactive on social media; it’s only now that I have started using it a lot.