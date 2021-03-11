Srijit Mukherji releases KK’s last recorded song

Makers of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga have dropped the film’s first song. Titled as Dhoop Paani Bahne De, the song has been sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK and is the last film song sung by the late singer.

It is written by Shantanu Moitra with lyrics by Gulzar. Being the last song recorded with KK, Gulzar says, “Srijit has done me a favour in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung for me in Maachis. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy. But I feel bad that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.”

Shantanu Moitra adds, “KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me the song had given Gulzar saab back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to it.” Director Srijit Mukherji says, “We have grown up on Gulzar saab’s poetry. We have grown up befriending KK’s voice in every matter of the heart. So, it is a double dream come true for me.” — TMS