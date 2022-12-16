First look of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

After the title reveal of Luv Runjan’s next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have now shared the first look poster with the audiences. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s poster has Ranbir and Shraddha. While Ranbir continues to keep a safe distance from social media, Shraddha has shared the film’s poster reveal on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Nautanki… Couple Goals.” Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it has got a festive release of Holi of 2023