Tracing the journey of music sensation Renuka Panwar

Young music sensation Renuka Panwar has amassed an enviable fan-following in a very short span of time. Seeing her immense popularity, video streaming giant YouTube has released a short film tracing her journey to stardom. In fact, this is the first time YouTube has made a short film on a singer. Previously, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra featured in a YouTube film.

Renuka’s tracks — 52 Gaj Ka Daman, Chatak Matak, Kabootar and Bahu Mol Ki - have become cult tracks in the Haryanvi music scene. Commenting on the feat, Renuka says, “I’m grateful and humbled to have a short film made on my journey. YouTube has been an integral part of my work and has helped my music go across the globe. Through this film, I hope we can inspire musicians from across the country to follow their dreams.”

