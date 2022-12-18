Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED in a drugs-related money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly summoned actress Rakul Preet Singh with regard to a money laundering matter connected to Tollywood drug case.

She along with Rana Daggubati and many from the Telugu film industry were questioned in the past by ED. The agency has been investigating the drug trafficking case for past four years and several Telugu actors have come under the scanner. The actress has been asked to appear before ED on December 19. —TMS