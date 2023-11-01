When Bobby Deol turned alcoholic

Actor Bobby Deol, who was on popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, opened up about how he withdrew from the industry when his films didn’t work.
Bobby was accompanied by his brother Sunny Deol on the show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. He made one of the strongest comebacks with crime drama web series Aashram.
About his low-phase of career, Bobby said: “I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took to drinking a lot... I became negative about everything... One day I heard my son saying, ‘you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday’. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can’t. It was a slow process, when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right frame of mind...”
