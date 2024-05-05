 Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Mohanty is the third Congress candidate to retreat from electoral battle field in 12 days after nominees in Gujarat’s Surat and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Jay Narayan Patnaik: Photo: Indian National Congress, Odisha



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 5

The Congress has named Jay Narayan Patnaik as its candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat in Odisha after Sucharita Mohanty pulled out of the race on Saturday, claiming that the party denied her funds for her campaign.

In a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the party said its president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Patnaik in place of Mohanty.

Sucharita Mohanty, the daughter of former Congress MP Brajamohan Mohanty, in a mail to Venugopal on Friday claimed that her campaign was hit hard because the party denied her funding.

Mohanty, who quit journalism to join politics in 2014, alleged that Congress in-charge of the state Ajoy Kumar “categorically” asked her to fight from her own resources.

Mohanty, the third Congress candidate to retreat from the electoral battle field in 12 days after nominees in Gujarat’s Surat and Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, said she had set a good precedent by returning her ticket so that the party could field someone financially better placed to take on the BJP and the BJD in Puri. On April 22, BJP’s Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed after the nomination papers of the Congress nominee were rejected and eight others withdrew from the race. On April 29, Congress’ Indore Lok Sabha nominee Akshay Kanti Bam, in a shock move, withdrew his papers and joined the BJP. He left the ground wide open for BJP candidate and sitting MP Shankar Lalwani.

Mohanty, in a letter to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday, said the party’s Odisha in-charge had asked her to fend for herself.

“Our campaign in Puri has been hit hard because the party has denied me funding. The AICC in-charge has asked me to fend for myself. I was a salaried journalist and entered electoral politics 10 years ago. I have given all I have to my campaign in Puri. I tried a public donation drive to support my campaign for progressive politics without much success so far. I also tried to cut down campaign spending to the minimum. Since I could not raise funds on my own, I knocked the doors of the party leadership to commit funds necessary for an impactful campaign,” Mohanty said.

She said as in 2014, there was a groundswell of popular support for the Congress in Puri, but “fund crunch was holding the party back from a winning campaign”.

“I regret that without party funding, I won’t be able to carry out the campaign in Puri. I, therefore, return the Congress ticket,” she said.

Mohanty said her BJP and BJD opponents were both “money bags and were running vulgar campaigns centred on the show of wealth rather than the show of strength”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gujarat #Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

3
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

4
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

5
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

6
Himachal

President Murmu arrives in Shimla, welcomed by Himachal Governor, CM

7
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

8
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

9
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

10
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Balwinder Kaur was part of a jatha of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghars...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure