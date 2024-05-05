PM Modi to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14

Varanasi (UP), May 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, BJP’s city president Vidyasagar Rai said on Sunday.
On May 13, Modi will hold a roadshow in the constituency, and preparations for it are under way, Rai added.
“The route for the roadshow has been finalised. On May 14, Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi seat,” he said.
The Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai in Varanasi and the BSP Athar Jamal Lari.
Elections in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last round of the General Election.
