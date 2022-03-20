1,456 mobike riders challaned

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

The traffic police took strict action against mobike riders violating traffic rules and issued 1,456 challans. The challans were issued during the five-day special drive of the traffic police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Saumya Mishra said the special drive against the traffic violations was launched on March 13 and for this purpose 70 naka points were set up in Ludhiana.

“As many as 1,456 challans were issued, of which 1,026 are for triple riding and 430 of driving without wearing helmets. The drive ended on March 18 but the traffic police will continue to challan people violating the traffic rules,” added Mishra. `—