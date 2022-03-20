1,456 mobike riders challaned

Ludhiana, March 19
The traffic police took strict action against mobike riders violating traffic rules and issued 1,456 challans. The challans were issued during the five-day special drive of the traffic police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Saumya Mishra said the special drive against the traffic violations was launched on March 13 and for this purpose 70 naka points were set up in Ludhiana.
“As many as 1,456 challans were issued, of which 1,026 are for triple riding and 430 of driving without wearing helmets. The drive ended on March 18 but the traffic police will continue to challan people violating the traffic rules,” added Mishra. `—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...