Rs 10.24 lakh unaccounted cash seized from 2 traders

Ludhiana, April 26
The Khanna police during a special checking at a hi-tech naka on a highway here seized Rs 10.24 lakh unaccounted cash from two cloth merchants.
The traders were asked to produce supporting documents of the cash but they failed to do so, following which the police seized the cash and called officials of the Income Tax (I-T) Department and handed over investigation of the case to them.
The cloth traders were reportedly from the city.
Sources said both of them had arguments with police officials, citing that the cash was related to their businesses.
Since they could not produce any document, the police seized the money as the model code of conduct is being implemented in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, no individual is allowed to carry cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without valid documents, the sources added.
Khanna Income Tax Inspector Ganesh Prasad said the case was handed over to the investigating team in Ludhiana.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips