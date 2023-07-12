15-year-old boy feared drowned

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

A 15-year-old boy fell into the Buddha Nullah in Machhiwara on Tuesday. The police and the district administration launched a search operation to trace the victim.

As per information, Sukhpreet, a resident of Chakki village, was returning home on his motorcycle. He stopped his bike and went to check if he can cross the waterlogged road or not. Unfortunately, he slipped off and fell into the nullah.

People present at spot tried to save the boy but the victim was swept away by the heavy flow of water. Five months ago, he had lost his father.

The Machhiwara police have deployed divers to trace the victim.

Man’s body found in canal

A man was found dead in a canal on the Ishar Nagar bridge in Tuesday. His floating body was noticed by some passers-by who later informed the police. The police said the man seems to be around 50 years of age and he was yet to be identified. After autopsy, it will be known if he committed suicide or he was murdered.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana