2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

Ludhiana, January 16
The Jagraon police arrested two persons for allegedly selling the banned Chinese string in two separate cases in the city.
The police claimed to have seized a total of 70 spools of the string from the suspects.
The miscreants have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar, both residents of Jagraon. Separate cases under Section 188
of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered at
the city police station, Jagraon, against the two nabbed suspects.
The police said 50 spools of the banned string were recovered from Harpreet Singh and 20 from Sanjeev Kumar.
SDM inspects kite shops
Meanwhile, joint teams comprising officials from the district and police administration inspected the selling points of kites and strings in various areas of the Jagraon sub-division. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Jagraon, Vikas Hira, said Chinese string had been completely banned by the state government.
The SDM appealed to the people to inform the local administration or police station about violators so that immediate action could be taken against them. He also urged parents not to allow their children to use the banned string and make them aware of the dangerous outcome of using
the same
