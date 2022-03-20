2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Six persons tested positive for Covid in the district in the past two days. Today two persons tested positive for Covid, while on Friday four persons tested positive. No death due to the disease was reported in the past two days.

A total of 1,09,759 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,278 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.90 per cent. There were 22 active cases in the district and 19 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are three patients from Ludhiana who are admitted to hospitals for Covid treatment. Today no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,85,790 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,61,298 were found negative.

The samples of 2,356 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.