3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Three persons carrying sharp weapons took away a Maruti Brezza vehicle from a student at the tuition market in Model Town here on Saturday morning.

CCTV cameras installed in the market had reportedly captured the suspects who were not wearing mask and the police launched a probe in the matter. A case against the unidentified miscreants was registered by the police.

ADCP Sameer Verma said the incident occurred at 7 am. Jaswant Singh of Mansura village, near Jagraon, along with two friends, came to attend an IELTS class. When they reached the tuition market, two of his friends went to attend the class but Jaswant kept sitting in the vehicle as his class was yet to start.

Three persons reached the scene and pointed sharp weapons at Jaswant. When he tried to oppose their move, they pushed him out of the SUV and escaped in it, he said.

The police got the CCTV footage and on the basis of the same, efforts were on to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, the victim told the police that he had no enmity with the miscreants and it seemed that he became their random target.