30K new voters enrolled in past 2 months, first-timers over 56,000

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 1

In what appears to be the outcome of the sustained SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme) campaign initiated by the district administration, almost 30,000 new voters have been enrolled across 14 Vidhan Sabha segments falling under Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) Lok Sabha constituencies in this district.

While the count of first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years has swelled the most and has crossed the 56,000-mark, the maximum of over 6.93-lakh electors were aged between 30 and 39 years in the district.

In a record of sorts, as many as 110 voters were aged 120 years and above in Ludhiana, which was the highest count in the state.

While the electoral population (EP) ratio, which is the count between the total number of electors enrolled against the projected population of the district, has risen from 668 to 680, the gender ratio as per the latest electoral rolls has gone up from previous 871 to 876.

Spearheading the SVEEP campaign, which is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO), Sakshi Sawhney, has planned and undertaken a host of activities across educational institutions and other organisations involving social activists aimed at maximum voter outreach and electoral literacy across the district.

Sharing details, Sakshi told The Tribune, here on Wednesday that the total count of voters in the district has increased from 26,54,344 as on March 1 to 26,83,933, as on April 28, which comprised 17,50,319 across nine Assembly segments, which were part of Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency.

She said that the EP ratio has also gradually gone up from 668 as on October 27, 2023, when the draft electoral rolls were published, to 680 on April 2, while considering January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date to register the new voters in the district.

Similarly, the gender ratio as per the latest voters’ list has improved from 871 as on October 27, 2023, to 876 on April 2.

The count of first-time voters, aged between 18 and 19 years, has reached 56,740, which included 33,266 male, 23,469 female, and five third gender electors, while there were 6,93,320 electorates, including 3,76,627 male, 3,16,649 female, and 44 third gender, aged between 30 and 39 years.

Interestingly, the number of first-time voters has gone up from 47,749 as on January 22 to 53,321 on April 2 and further rose to 56,740 as on April 28, which accounted for an increase of 18.83 per cent in almost three months, while the count of old voters aged 80 years and above has gone down from 54,763 as on January 22 to 53,321 on April 2 and further decreased to 52,626, which was a dip of 3.9 per cent.

Among other age groups, as many as 4,63,640 voters, including 2,71,853 male, 1,91,743 female, and 44 third gender, were aged between 20 and 29 years, 5,68,230, including 2,91,370 male, 2,76,831 female, and 29 third gender, aged between 40 and 49 years, 4,22,938, including 2,13,782 male, 2,09,141 female, and 15 third gender, aged between 50 and 59 years, 2,84,504, including 1,45,780 male, 1,38,713 female, and 11 third gender, aged between 60 and 69 years, 1,41,935, including 71,413 male, and 70,522 female, aged between 70 and 79 years, 44,951, including 22,369 male, and 22,582 female, aged between 80 and 89 years, 7,068, including 3,507 male, and 3,561 female, aged between 90 and 99 years, 482, including 220 male, and 262 female, aged between 100 and 109 years, 15, including 6 male, and 9 female, aged between 110 and 119 years, and 110 voters, including 77 male, and 33 female, were aged 120 years and above in the district.

There were as many as 15,706 disabled voters registered in the district, of which 9,549 were part of Ludhiana while the rest 6,157 will vote for Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary segment.

Of the total 4,979 service electorates in the district, 2,166 were part of Ludhiana while the rest 2,813 will exercise their franchise in Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Besides, 95 NRI voters were also registered in the district, of which 64 will vote in Ludhiana while the rest 31 were part of Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat.

Of the total 2,919 polling stations across 1,410 locations in the district, 1,842 stations at 773 locations fall under Ludhiana while the rest 1,077 stations at 637 locations were part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

“The additional supplement of the voters lists will be published after the last day of nomination filing,” the DC informed, adding that Form 6 (application form for new voters) will be accepted till last day of nomination filing whereas Form 7 (application form for deletion of registered voters) and Form 8 (application form for correction in the entry of registered voters) will be kept pending for disposal till final publication of the electoral rolls.

