36-year-old woman found murdered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

A 36-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Dabbi Bazaar, Samrala, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhvir Kaur.

Sukhwinder Singh, resident of the Tibba road, in a complaint to the police aid his sister Lakhvir Kaur was married to Sukhwinder Singh (same name) of Ghulal village but due to some marital dispute, she had started living separately.

On March 18, he got a call from some close relative, who also lives in Samrala, who informed that his sister was killed by some unknown persons, the deceased’s brother said, adding that he immediately rushed to his sister’s house and found that someone had strangled his sister with a rope and she also had other injuries on her body.

The deceased’s brother said his sister’s husband was a drug addict due to which he used to torture his sister. To avoid fighting daily, his sister had started living separately.

He demanded that the role of his sister’s husband be verified for the murder.

The deceased’s family said they would not cremate the body till the killers are arrested.

The SHO, Samrala, Inspector Hakam Singh, said a case of murder was registered against unknown persons and probe is on to identify and trace the killers.