4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile snatchers and arrested four of its members. The police also recovered 25 mobile phones from the gang members.

The suspects have been identified as Jasdeep Singh, alias Tinky (33), of Guru Nanak Colony, Mohd Shoaib, alias Sahil (27), of Jagraon, Gobind Verma (28) of Focal Point and Sunny Kumar (44) of Partap Nagar mohalla.

Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra in a statement issued said a tip-off was received by the police that the suspects were running a gang of snatchers and had committed several crime incidents in city areas. They had been snatching mobile phones from the people by intimidating them with sharp weapons.

The JCP said yesterday after getting a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed four suspects. During their preliminary questioning, 25 mobile phones were recovered from them. The mobiles were looted by the gang from the people in the recent past. Besides the mobile phones, a sharp weapon, Honda Activa scooter and a motorcycle were also recovered.

She said after snatching the phones, they sold them to their clients. Now, the police would also identify buyers who had bought the snatched mobiles and the same would be recovered. A case was registered against the suspects on Wednesday.

